Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 118,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

