LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 16,450 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summitry LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.