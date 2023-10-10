Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $218.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.15. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $208.96 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

