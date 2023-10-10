Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 662,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,211. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

