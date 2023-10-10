National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 11,628 shares.The stock last traded at $479.97 and had previously closed at $486.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

