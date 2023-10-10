Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.62

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.62 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 125911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

