Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $141.28

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.28 and last traded at $144.47, with a volume of 256547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

Get Insulet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.