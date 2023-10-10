NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.96

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.96 and last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 26132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.31.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$885.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$854.11 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2886457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

