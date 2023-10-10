BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.23

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 152501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

