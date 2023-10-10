OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 793,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 609,725 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KAR

OPENLANE Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.