Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.14 and last traded at $71.16. 379,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,205,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,859 shares of company stock worth $13,627,822. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

