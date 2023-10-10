TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.85 on Tuesday, reaching $536.14. 679,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,637. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.66 and a 200 day moving average of $463.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

