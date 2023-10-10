Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.65. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 3,620 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HHRS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHRS. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $5,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

