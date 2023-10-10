Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 196,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,176,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,704,995 shares of company stock valued at $226,790,929 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after buying an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after buying an additional 4,060,777 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

