John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $37.43

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.43, but opened at $31.44. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 173 shares.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $384,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

