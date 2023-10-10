Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 2.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 124,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,010,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

