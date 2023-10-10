Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) were up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 401,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 314,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.75 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of -3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

