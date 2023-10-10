Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading Down 2.4%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 52,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,029,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 892.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

