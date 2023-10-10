Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 2.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 11,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 174,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after buying an additional 2,298,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 2,122,265 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

