Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $37.59 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $37,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $468.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.06. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.