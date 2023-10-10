Parthenon LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.59. The company had a trading volume of 201,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

