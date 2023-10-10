Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $795,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. 800,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

