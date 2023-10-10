Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 276,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.