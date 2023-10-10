Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.65. 872,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,745. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

