Morgan Stanley Raises Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $29.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

RYTM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 123,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.64. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company’s revenue was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $42,365.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $81,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,037 shares of company stock valued at $503,100. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,498,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,929,000 after acquiring an additional 143,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

