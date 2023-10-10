RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH traded up $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,969. RH has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.