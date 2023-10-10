Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 369 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,189. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.