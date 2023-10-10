Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $8,578,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 514,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,512. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

