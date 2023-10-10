Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Trading Up 5.8 %

DASH traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,305. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,786.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $7,453,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,165 shares of company stock worth $81,609,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

