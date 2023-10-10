Investors Purchase Large Volume of Flex Call Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 26,107 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,184% compared to the average volume of 1,143 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Flex by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. 1,422,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,491. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Flex has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

