Carmel Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $466.54. 732,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,234. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.