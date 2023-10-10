Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,472. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0976 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

