UBS Group Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $74.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

