UBS Group Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $54.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 3,234,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

