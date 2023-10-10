Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,573 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 819,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 4,905,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,284,729. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.