Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.20. 577,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,951. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

