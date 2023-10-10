Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable makes up approximately 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:BEPC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. 487,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,416. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

