Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Brookfield by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 2.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 3.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.48 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 311.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CSFB lowered their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

