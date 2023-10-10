Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 190,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $93.62. 1,851,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,090. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

