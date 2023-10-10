Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the quarter. Alcoa accounts for about 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 2,052,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,998. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

