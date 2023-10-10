Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD remained flat at $19.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 942,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,360. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.