Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in RPM International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in RPM International by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Up 1.7 %

RPM International stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 161,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

