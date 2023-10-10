365,567 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 365,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 10.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.34% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,130 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

