Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.40. 487,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,595. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

