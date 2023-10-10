Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after buying an additional 314,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

