Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 185,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

