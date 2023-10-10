Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Holdings Trimmed by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 14.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 159,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 279,816 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.