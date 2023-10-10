Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 635,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,384,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 530.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VYM traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.03. 184,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,033. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

