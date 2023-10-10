Comparing Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) & AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Heart Tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -15.86% -19.48% -10.02% Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Tronics has a beta of 1047.74, indicating that its stock price is 104,674% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.8% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AxoGen and Heart Tronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $138.58 million 1.41 -$28.95 million ($0.56) -8.12 Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heart Tronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AxoGen and Heart Tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 262.64%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Summary

AxoGen beats Heart Tronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Heart Tronics

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

