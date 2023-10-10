Astar Price Tops $0.0431 on Major Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $228.04 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,292,628,866 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

